Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google has removed the headphone jack in its just introduced Pixel 6A smartphone.

What Happened: The removal of the headphone jack is notable as Google took a dig at rival Apple Inc AAPL when it touted a “headphone jack” as a prime feature in its previous Pixel 5A device.

The Sundar Pichai-led company’s very Applesque introduction to 5A now seems distant as there’s no headphone jack in the mid-range $449 smartphone it launched on Wednesday at its Google I/O event, according to a report from The Verge.

Why It Matters: Apple took away the headphone jack from its iPhone 7 range back in 2016.

At the time, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant said it took “courage” to ax the port. Apple was thoroughly mocked for the move on social media, but it has stuck with its decision.

The fact that the #iPhone7 ships with a Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter shows the limits of Apple's "courage" #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/B3KdPJIbcd — Stephen Shankland (@stshank) September 7, 2016

Google has become the latest manufacturer to remove the headphone jack. Samsung removed the 3.5 mm port from its Galaxy Note 10 range in 2019.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Alphabet Class A shares closed 0.7% lower at $2,272.05 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, the company’s Class C shares declined 0.5% to $2,279.22 in the regular trading and gained 0.25% in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

