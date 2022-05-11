RBC Capital Bumps Up Suncor Energy Price Target By 12%

- RBC Capital analyst Greg Pardy raised the price target for Suncor Energy Inc. SU SU to C$47 from C$42 while maintaining the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- The analyst states that Suncor’s Q1 results were solid while its conference call was uneventful.
- Pardy mentions that Suncor’s operating performance path will determine its relative market performance over the coming months.
- Pardy believes Suncor should trade at an average/below average multiple vis-à-vis peer group given its physical integration, free cash flow generation, and shareholder returns, partly offset by disappointing operating performance in recent years.
- Price Action: SU shares are trading higher by 3.85% at C$46.43 on TSX and higher by 4.22% at $35.79 on NYSE on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.