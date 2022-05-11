Travel Platform Agoda Offers New Payment Option In Asia Pacific Region

by

Booking Holdings Inc BKNG owned travel platform Agoda has partnered with Visa Inc V to offer interest-free credit card installments across its booking platform.

owned travel platform Agoda has partnered with to offer interest-free credit card installments across its booking platform. The installments are exclusively applicable to HSBC Bank Malaysia credit card holders.

Visa and Agoda plan to progressively roll out the offering regionwide to locations like Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, each with respective issuing banks.

"As the world transitions from a pandemic to an endemic state, there is great demand for digital-first experiences to accommodate for changing consumer behaviors and purchasing patterns,” said Thi-Mai-Linh Bui, CFO, Agoda.

Price Action: BKNG shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $2,091.88 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral