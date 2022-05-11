Travel Platform Agoda Offers New Payment Option In Asia Pacific Region

- Booking Holdings Inc BKNG owned travel platform Agoda has partnered with Visa Inc V to offer interest-free credit card installments across its booking platform.
- The installments are exclusively applicable to HSBC Bank Malaysia credit card holders.
- Visa and Agoda plan to progressively roll out the offering regionwide to locations like Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, each with respective issuing banks.
- "As the world transitions from a pandemic to an endemic state, there is great demand for digital-first experiences to accommodate for changing consumer behaviors and purchasing patterns,” said Thi-Mai-Linh Bui, CFO, Agoda.
- Price Action: BKNG shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $2,091.88 on the last check Wednesday.
