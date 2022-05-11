Indoor Cycling Franchise CycleBar Picks Celsius As Beverage Partner

by

Celsius Holdings Inc CELH has been made the official energy drink partner of CycleBar, an indoor cycling franchise. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

: Celsius Holdings Stock Soars As Q1 Results Beat Estimates "Riding at CycleBar is a high-energy workout like no other, so we wanted to find a beverage partner that could match that level of energy, and CELSIUS was a natural fit," said Trevor Lucas, President of CycleBar.

CycleBar is headquartered in Irvine, California, and backed by Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF .

. Price Action: CELH shares are trading higher by 13.1% at $46.73 on the last check Wednesday.

