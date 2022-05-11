QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Indoor Cycling Franchise CycleBar Picks Celsius As Beverage Partner

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 2:09 PM | 1 min read
  • Celsius Holdings Inc CELH has been made the official energy drink partner of CycleBar, an indoor cycling franchise. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Celsius drinks will be available across CycleBar studios nationwide.
  • Also ReadCelsius Holdings Stock Soars As Q1 Results Beat Estimates
  • "Riding at CycleBar is a high-energy workout like no other, so we wanted to find a beverage partner that could match that level of energy, and CELSIUS was a natural fit," said Trevor Lucas, President of CycleBar.
  • CycleBar is headquartered in Irvine, California, and backed by Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF.
  • Price Action: CELH shares are trading higher by 13.1% at $46.73 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral