Celsius Holdings Stock Soars As Q1 Results Beat Estimates

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 5:34 PM | 1 min read
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH reported first-quarter revenue growth of 167% year-over-year to $133.4 million, beating the consensus of $114.05 million.
  • EPS improved to $0.09 from $0.01 in 1Q21, above the consensus of $0.03.
  • Domestic revenue increased by 217% Y/Y to $123.5 million, and Expansion in both vending channels and club contributed ~$25.2 million.
  • The direct store delivery network delivered growth of 395% Y/Y in the distributor revenue.
  • International revenues declined by 10% Y/Y to $11 million.
  • The gross profit margin was 40% for the quarter, compared to 41.1% in 1Q21. The adjusted gross margin was 42.8%, compared to 49.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $14.8 million (+217% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 171 bps to 11.1%.
  • U.S. store count exceeds 140,000 locations nationally, growing over 49,000 doors or 53% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: CELH shares are trading higher by 8.93% at $45 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

