Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday recalled his visit to the Taj Mahal more than a decade ago, prompting his mother Maye Musk to share an interesting anecdote about his grandparents visiting India on their way to Australia from South Africa in 1954.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a tweet about his admiration for historical Indian monuments, saying the Taj Mahal was "truly a wonder of the world."

It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

His mother Maye soon chipped in, sharing pictures of his grandparents from 1954 when they visited the Mughal monument in Agra, en route while flying on a single-engine propeller plane from South Africa to Australia.

"Their motto 'Live dangerously…. Carefully'," she added.

In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. carefully.” https://t.co/JG4WQ7TbjF pic.twitter.com/YoOJP3HtSp — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

She also shared a picture of herself at the Taj Mahal from a 2012 visit, adding that she didn't "fly in a tiny plane."