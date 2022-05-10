QQQ
Elon Musk And Mom Get Nostalgic About India Visit And Seeing The Taj Mahal

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 10, 2022 4:33 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday recalled his visit to the Taj Mahal more than a decade ago, prompting his mother Maye Musk to share an interesting anecdote about his grandparents visiting India on their way to Australia from South Africa in 1954.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a tweet about his admiration for historical Indian monuments, saying the Taj Mahal was "truly a wonder of the world."

His mother Maye soon chipped in, sharing pictures of his grandparents from 1954 when they visited the Mughal monument in Agra, en route while flying on a single-engine propeller plane from South Africa to Australia. 

"Their motto 'Live dangerously…. Carefully'," she added.

See Also: Tesla Said To Halt Shanghai Production Again — This Time Due To Supply Woes

She also shared a picture of herself at the Taj Mahal from a 2012 visit, adding that she didn't "fly in a tiny plane."

 

 

