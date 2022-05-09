What's Going On With Cargojet Shares Today

- Cargojet Inc CJT CGJTF declared a cash dividend of C$0.2860 per common voting share and variable voting share for the period from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 10.0% from the previous quarter.
- The dividend will be payable on or before July 5, 2022, to all shareholders of record on June 20, 2022.
- "This increase in the cash dividend reinforces our commitment to return value to our shareholders," commented CEO Dr. Ajay Virmani.
- Price Action: CJT shares are trading lower by 2.38% at C$150.00 on TSX, and CGJTF is lower by 1.83% at $115.73 on the last check Monday.
