A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

KT KT - P/E: 6.05 IDT IDT - P/E: 9.17 Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI - P/E: 0.8 Paramount Global PARAA - P/E: 5.16 Paramount Global PARA - P/E: 4.77

KT saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.57 in Q3 to $0.38 now. Most recently, IDT reported earnings per share at $0.33, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $-0.08. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.86%, which has increased by 3.88% from last quarter's yield of 2.98%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.37, which has increased by 137.37% compared to Q4, which was -0.99. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.28%, which has increased by 0.56% from 3.72% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Paramount Global experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.26 in Q4 and is now $0.6. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.35%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 2.46% in the previous quarter.

