Dogecoin Crashing Hard Today But Its Mascot Dog Is Having A Sound Sleep

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 3.6% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday.

DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency marketcap declined 3.5% to $1.5 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -3.6% 24-hour against Bitcoin 0% 24-hour against Ethereum 0.9% 7-day -8.9% 30-day -15% YTD performance -30%

See Also: How To Get Free Crypto

The DOGE Factors

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE fell 19% to $668.02 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Coinglass data showed that $2.81 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the meme coin dropped.

Nerves among traders, investors

Cryptocurrency traders and investors are exhibiting fear with trader sentiment down to a six-week low, according to market intelligence platform Santiment. Alternative.me’s “Crypto Fear & Greed” Index flashed “Extreme Fear” at the beginning of a fresh trading week.

Bezos Follows DOGE Co-creator

Over the weekend, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Jeff Bezos created a stir by following DOGE co-creator Billy Markus. The move is significant as Bezos only follows 74 people on Twitter. The Amazon Chair has 4.1 million followers on the platform. Markus has a following of 1.5 million including Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

Bitcoin Potshots Keep Coming

Markus took a potshot at Bitcoin investors yet again by saying if they invested $100 under their mattress 6 months ago, they’d still have $100, but if they put in the same money in Bitcoin they’d only have $50.

if you put 100 bucks under your mattress 6 months ago, you would have 100 bucks today



if you put 100 bucks in #Bitcoin 6 months ago, you would have 50 bucks today



store of value

inflation hedge — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 9, 2022

Since the year began, BTC has declined 29.8%, while in the last week alone it has dropped 13.6%. DOGE has fallen 27.1% on a year-to-date basis and 8.2% in the last week.

DOGE On The Web

The owner of Kabosu, the original Shiba Inu dog featured in early Dogecoin memes, shared adorable pictures of the pet on Sunday in her blog where she made allusions to rowing a boat in the Japanese title of the post.

An instagram video of Kabosu sleeping was also shared on the same day.

Read Next: If You Bought Your Mom $100 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum For Mother's Day Last Year, Here's How Much She'd Have Now