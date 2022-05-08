Bitcoin and other major coins were trading in the red on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 3% to $1.6 trillion.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-3.6%
|-11.9%
|$34,104.31
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-4.3%
|-11.25%
|$2,519.60
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-2.65%
|-6.55%
|$0.12
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|ICON (ICX)
|+8.2%
|$0.66
|Axie Infinity (AXS)
|+7.3%
|$30.74
|NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
|+7.7%
|$11.16
Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to post declines alongside spurts in 24-hour trading volumes. BTC and ETH 24-hour trading volumes rose 51% and 55% respectively to $36.84 billion and $20.82 billion.
U.S. stock futures also traded in the red at press time, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures down 1.1% and 1%, respectively.
Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe noted the lack of movement in Bitcoin price with the volume “going crazy” during the weekend. He ascribed the heightened volume to a “whales game.”
Interesting, such a high volume profile and price shoots back up.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) May 8, 2022
During a weekend.
Whales game.
The downwards movement of Bitcoin all the way to the $33,900 level is what Santiment likes to see in terms of capitulation. The market intelligence platform said that trader sentiment has fallen to six-week lows.
“Weak hands leaving the space is generally what is needed for a truly notable bounce,” tweeted Santiment.
With #Bitcoin now having retraced all the way down to $33.9k, trader sentiment has fallen to six week lows. We typically prefer to see capitulation signs like this, as weak hands leaving the space is generally what is needed for a truly notable bounce. https://t.co/AhXOBYcN9i pic.twitter.com/9HnY89RTuF— Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 8, 2022
Investor sentiment meanwhile has also taken a beating. Alternative.me’s “Crypto Fear & Greed” index flashed “Extreme Fear” at press time. Last week, the index indicated “Fear.”
