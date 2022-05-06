Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Appoints Food Industry Veteran Robert Sarlls As CEO

by

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc RMCF has appointed Robert J. Sarlls as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective May 9, 2022. Sarlls will also serve on the Board of Directors.

Sarlls previously served as the President and CEO of Wyandot Inc. He currently serves on the Board of Mennel Milling Company. Sarlls is a graduate of Harvard University.

Sarlls' hiring is the latest step in the Board's efforts to implement changes to transition the company away from founder leadership. Earlier this year, the company named Elisabeth Charles as Chair of the Board.

Price Action: RMCF shares are trading higher by 2.96% at $5.92 on the last check Friday.

