Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Appoints Food Industry Veteran Robert Sarlls As CEO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 3:39 PM | 1 min read
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc RMCF has appointed Robert J. Sarlls as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective May 9, 2022. Sarlls will also serve on the Board of Directors.
  • Sarlls will succeed Bryan Merryman, who has served as interim President and CEO since November 2021.
  • Sarlls previously served as the President and CEO of Wyandot Inc. He currently serves on the Board of Mennel Milling Company. Sarlls is a graduate of Harvard University.
  • Sarlls' hiring is the latest step in the Board's efforts to implement changes to transition the company away from founder leadership. Earlier this year, the company named Elisabeth Charles as Chair of the Board.
  • Price Action: RMCF shares are trading higher by 2.96% at $5.92 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

