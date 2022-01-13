Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Appointment of Elisabeth Charles as Board Chair

RMCF Engages Search Firm to Identify New Chief Executive Officer

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. RMCF (the "Company" or "RMCF"), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today announced the appointment of Elisabeth Charles as Chair of the Board. Ms. Charles succeeds Jeffrey Geygan who has served as interim Chair since October 2021, providing key stability and leadership to the RMCF Board of Directors (the "Board") after the election of the reconstituted Board at the recent annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Geygan will remain with the Company as a director and member of both the Compensation Committee and Audit Committee. The Board unanimously approved the appointment of Ms. Charles as Chair, and she will continue to serve on the Compensation Committee and Audit Committee.

Ms. Charles is an independent director and recognized consumer brand marketing and retail industry expert, with over 30 years of experience, including a strong focus on retail, franchising and omni-channel. She has had a number of senior leadership roles with various national and international retail companies including Rodan + Fields, Old Navy, Athleta, Petco Animal Supplies and Victoria's Secret Stores as well as with other leading consumer companies. Ms. Charles previously served on the board of At Home Group Inc. HOME from December 2016 until July 2021, when At Home was acquired by investment funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC.

In addition, RMCF has engaged executive search firm O'Keefe & Partners to continue a comprehensive search process and support RMCF in bringing on its next Chief Executive Officer. As previously announced, Bryan Merryman, current interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will step down from this position upon the appointment of a successor.

"Coming off a strong third quarter and the continued alignment by the Board on the Company's transformational strategy, including our continued search for a new CEO, it's an exciting time to help lead Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory into its next chapter. Our talented and diverse Board has the right experience to drive stockholder value, and will work closely with management to ensure the Company's potential is achieved and recognized by stockholders," said Elisabeth Charles, Chair of the Board of RMCF.

"We are thrilled to have Elisabeth lead the Board in its efforts. Her breadth and depth of experience will be instrumental in helping us continue our journey of being a leader in premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections," said Bryan Merryman, Interim President and CEO, and Chief Financial Officer, of RMCF.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 300 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

