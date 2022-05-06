QQQ
Analysts Cut Papa John's Price Target After Q1 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 2:30 PM | 1 min read
  • Several analysts lowered the price target on Papa John's International Inc PZZA following the company's Q1 results.
  • BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik reduced the price target to $130 from $145 but maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan decreased the price target to $109 (25% upside) from $122 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares.
  • Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan lowered the price target to $112 (28% upside) from $120 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares, implying a 26.6% upside.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target to $130 (49% upside) from $150.
  • Price Action: PZZA shares are trading lower by 1.79% at $88.43 on the last check Friday.

