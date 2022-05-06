Analysts Cut Papa John's Price Target After Q1 Results

by

Several analysts lowered the price target on Papa John's International Inc PZZA following the company's Q1 results.

following the company's Q1 results. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik reduced the price target to $130 from $145 but maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan decreased the price target to $109 (25% upside) from $122 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan lowered the price target to $112 (28% upside) from $120 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares, implying a 26.6% upside.

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target to $130 (49% upside) from $150.

Price Action: PZZA shares are trading lower by 1.79% at $88.43 on the last check Friday.

