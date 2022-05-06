Jefferies Financial CEO's Instagram Account Gets Hacked

by

Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF disclosed that CEO Rich Handler's Meta Platforms Inc FB Instagram account was hacked.

disclosed that CEO Rich Handler's Instagram account was hacked. "Any stories related to discounted sales of shares, crypto donations or donations to Ukraine ... that appear on that hacked Instagram account are categorically false," Jefferies said.

Jefferies worked with Instagram-owner Meta to get back control of the social media account.

According to Reuters, Handler is a frequent Instagram user who has used the account to post updates on the bank's return to office policies.

Price Action: JEF shares traded lower by 2.36% at $31.90 on the last check Friday.

