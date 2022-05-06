Jefferies Financial CEO's Instagram Account Gets Hacked

- Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF disclosed that CEO Rich Handler's Meta Platforms Inc FB Instagram account was hacked.
- "Any stories related to discounted sales of shares, crypto donations or donations to Ukraine ... that appear on that hacked Instagram account are categorically false," Jefferies said.
- Jefferies worked with Instagram-owner Meta to get back control of the social media account.
- According to Reuters, Handler is a frequent Instagram user who has used the account to post updates on the bank's return to office policies.
- Price Action: JEF shares traded lower by 2.36% at $31.90 on the last check Friday.
