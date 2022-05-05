Here's How Verizon Plans To Beat Inflation

by

Verizon Communications Inc VZ is considering raising prices for wireless services to pass along inflation-related costs to consumers, Bloomberg reports.

Hans Vestberg, Verizon's chief, raised the prospect of boosting prices on an April call with investors.

Recently AT&T Inc's T hiked older calling plans by $6 or more.

However, Verizon might introduce a higher-priced unlimited plan or added fees instead.

If costs keep rising, Verizon customers will see higher monthly bills.

Like many companies, wireless carriers are seeing wages rise. In April, AT&T disclosed that pay increases would add $1 billion to its costs.

In response to a tight job market, both Verizon and T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS boosted employees' starting pay to $20 an hour in the past few months.

An analyst emphasized the need to balance price increases with providing options that allow budget-constrained customers to remain connected.

Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 1.26% at $47.78 on the last check Thursday.

