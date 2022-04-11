 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T Chief Looks To Boost Prices, Cut Costs Post Media Spinoff: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 10:10am   Comments
Share:
AT&T Chief Looks To Boost Prices, Cut Costs Post Media Spinoff: WSJ

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) CEO John Stankey saw inflation prompting him to raise prices for some core services while it continues to cut costs after getting out of the media business, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Stankey saw a potential economic downturn, making its shares more attractive to investors looking for a business that performs well during such a slowdown.

The wireless and broadband company completed the planned separation of its film-and-TV empire into Warner Bros Discovery. 

AT&T shareholders will get a 71% stake in the new entityhelmed by Discovery, Inc. - Series A (NASDAQ: DISCA) David Zaslav.

WSJ noes that AT&T looked to use most of the $39 billion cash from its media sale to help pay down debt. 

AT&T plans to increase investment this year and next year to expand its 5G wireless network before hemming in capital expenditures in 2024 and quickly adding fiber-optic broadband customers in the coming years.

AT&T also plans to halve its network of copper telephone lines by 2025. Crews would replace some lost revenue by building new high-speed fiber-optic cables. AT&T wants to shut down old landlines where fiber upgrades proved cost-ineffective, WSJ wrote.

Inflation raised the cost of everything from labor to router parts, putting more pressure on its bottom line. However, the average rate that U.S. cellphone carriers charge for wireless service has barely budged. 

AT&T has been adding and keeping wireless customers for more than a year, partly by offering aggressive promotions for new smartphones.

Price Action: T shares traded at $19.26 on the last check Monday.

Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Analyzing AT&T Inc's Short Interest
As Energy And Fuel Prices Go Wild And Shift, This Energy Company Is Looking To Weather Incoming Storms Through Its Telecom Chops
This Company Is Betting On NFL Coach Analytics Revolutionizing Gaming Decisions
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Conquers Weekend Box Office With $71M; 'Ambulance' Brings In $8.5M
Could Netflix Be Targeting Live NFL Streaming And Docuseries? Should Apple, Amazon And ESPN Be Worried?
Will Smith Banned From Oscars Events For 10 Years
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com