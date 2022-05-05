HP And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5%. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

HP

Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers sold a total of 4,500 shares at an average price of $36.62. The insider received around $164.79 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company’s shares gained 23% over the past six months.

The company’s shares gained 23% over the past six months. What HP Does: HP Inc. is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's three operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations; and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware; and corporate investments.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. CEO Dave Girouard sold a total of 45,833 shares at an average price of $80.00. The insider received around $3.67 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley maintained Upstart with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $115 to $88.

Morgan Stanley maintained Upstart with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $115 to $88. What Upstart Does: Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform.

Shutterstock

Director, Exec Chairman & Interim CEO Jonathan Oringer sold a total of 83,362 shares at an average price of $70.81. The insider received around $5.9 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Shutterstock disclosed the resignation of Stan Pavlovsky from his position as CEO, effective May 3.

Shutterstock disclosed the resignation of Stan Pavlovsky from his position as CEO, effective May 3. What Shutterstock Does: Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that is primarily engaged in the provision of digital content. The content segment, whose offerings include photographs, illustrations, vector art, video clips, and music tracks, generates almost all the company's revenue.

