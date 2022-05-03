 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 10:50am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) - P/E: 5.19
  2. M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) - P/E: 3.4
  3. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) - P/E: 8.6
  4. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) - P/E: 3.5
  5. Dixie Gr (NASDAQ:DXYN) - P/E: 8.75

MarineMax has reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.37, which has increased by 49.06% compared to Q1, which was 1.59. M/I Homes's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $3.16, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.83. Abercrombie & Fitch saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.86 in Q3 to $1.14 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.94%, which has decreased by 2.94% from 4.88% last quarter.

Century Communities has reported Q1 earnings per share at $4.2, which has decreased by 12.13% compared to Q4, which was 4.78. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.25%, which has increased by 0.41% from 0.84% in the previous quarter.

Dixie Gr saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.4 in Q3 to $-0.26 now.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

