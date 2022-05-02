 Skip to main content

Here's How Rosenblatt Views Alteryx, Datadog, Dynatrace Ahead Of Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 3:54pm   Comments
Rosenblatt offers its insight on three tech stocks ahead of their earnings results in May.

Alteryx, Inc (NYSE: AYX) will report Q1 results on May 3. Rosenblatt believes that the spending environment has continued to be positive in Q1 for enterprise Digital Transformation projects and low-code/no-code analytics automation platforms such as Alteryx Designer. 

Rosenblatt maintained a Buy and target price of $87, representing a potential return of 36%.

Datadog, Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) will report Q1 results on May 5. This quarter, Rosenblatt expected another strong performance by Datadog, with revenues in line or marginally above its 71% y-o-y growth expectations. 

Recent end-market data points indicate continued rapid adoption of cloud services and enterprise Digital Transformation projects driving next-generation monitoring tools. 

Rosenblatt trimmed its target price to $180 from $195 (52.2% upside) to reflect higher discount rates and similar enterprise software multiple compression, maintaining a Buy on Datadog.

Dynatrace, Inc (NYSE: DT) will report Q4 results on May 18. Rosenblatt expected at least 27% Subscription growth (potentially several points better), an in-line or marginally better quarter, an estimated NER of ~125%, and continuing end-market solid demand. 

Rosenblatt trimmed the target price to $60 from $68 (53.9% upside) to reflect higher discount rates and similar enterprise software multiple compression and remained a Buy.

Price Action: DDOG shares traded lower by 0.23% at $120.50 on the last check Monday. DT shares traded higher by 3.47% at $39.69.

Latest Ratings for AYX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

Posted-In: News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
