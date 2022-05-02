 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Express And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 9:21am   Comments
Share:
American Express And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded lower by around 2.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Walmart

  • The Trade: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) President and CEO Douglas McMillon sold a total of 9,708 shares at an average price of $154.41. The insider received around $1.5 billion from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Walmart recently unveiled its activewear and swim brand, Love & Sports, created in partnership with fashion designer Michelle Smith and indoor cycling instructor Stacey Griffith.
  • What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items.

American Express

  • The Trade: American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri sold a total of 48,160 shares at an average price of $178.38. The insider received around $8.59 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • What American Express Does: American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products.

Also check this: 3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Moderna

  • The Trade: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 23,000 shares at an average price of $142.98. The insider received around $2.72 million as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Moderna recently finalizes plan for long-term strategic partnership with the Government of Canada.
  • What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP + MRNA)

Disappointing Earnings And A Spike In Inflation Send Stocks Plunging
Fourth COVID-19 Shot? See Why Medical Professionals Are Skeptical
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 2, 2022
This Celebrity Has Owned Berkshire Hathaway Shares For 25 Years And Claims He Is Related To Warren Buffett
FDA Sets Review Dates For Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shot For Kids, Plus Novavax EUA
From Big Tech To Big Energy: A Wild Week Of Earnings Ends With Mixed Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider SellingNews Insider Trades Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com