 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Giga Shanghai Production Rises To 80% On Easing COVID-19 Curbs
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2022 3:52am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Giga Shanghai Production Rises To 80% On Easing COVID-19 Curbs

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ramped up production at its Giga Shanghai factory by over 80%, China’s state media Global Times reported on Saturday, citing an official.

What Happened: Tesla was part of the first whitelist of companies put together by Shanghai that were flagged to resume production in a staggered manner. 

Besides Tesla, the first list included China’s SAIC Motor and semiconductor firms as well, the report said, citing Zhang Hongtao, chief engineer of the Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Commission.

The second whitelist of 1,188 companies adds more sectors, including integrated circuits, automobile manufacturing, equipment manufacturing, and biomedicine to resume production.

China has so far allowed a total of 1,854 companies to resume production.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

See Also: COVID-19 Lockdowns In China Hurt Nio, XPeng And Li Auto: How Do April Deliveries Stack Up?

Why It Matters: China’s month-long extensive lockdowns to curb COVID-19 cases brought automotive and other production to a near standstill. Besides Tesla, Germany’s Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and others have all been hit by the curbs.

Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all reported lower deliveries for last month over March on Sunday.

Price Action: Tesla closed 0.7% lower at $870.7 a share on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk's Mom Says Stock Surge Paid For Him To Move To Canada
Ukraine Thanks Elon Musk With An NFT Portrait To 'Keep The Memory Forever'
Playing Elon Musk-Fave Video Game 'Elden Ring' With Children's Toy Controller? One Twitch Streamer Makes It Possible
Elon Musk Ships Tesla Powerwalls To Ukraine For Ambulant Clinics, Draws Praise From Vice Premier
'Predatory' Cryptos: Wikipedia Stops Taking Bitcoin, Ethereum Donations
Ford To Steeply Hike Mustang Mach-E Prices In China This Week: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 electric vehicles EVsAsia News Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com