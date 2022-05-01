 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Tweets Investment Advice For Long Run, But Followers Question His Sale Of Tesla Stock
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2022 10:06am   Comments
In the early hours of Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk took to Twitter to share some of his investment tips. 

He advised his followers to buy stocks in companies that make products and services they believe in as a long-term strategy.

People started responding to his tweet. Here is what one of his followers said: 

Last week, Musk sold 9.6 million shares of Tesla stock, valued at $8.5 billion, and he wrote on Twitter that "No further TSLA sales planned after today."

Also Read: Here's Why AOC Deletes Her Tweet After Musk Tells Her 'Stop Hitting On Me'

Tesla shares, which have plunged 20% in the past month. Musk's share sale comes amid his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. 

Musk has already secured $25.5 billion of fully committed debt, including $12.5 billion in loans against his Tesla stock.  

On Twitter, people started comparing his decision to sell Tesla stocks and how he gives advice on managing his stock portfolio. 

Here is how another user reacted.

One of his follower asked for his advice on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as well. 

Musk has yet to respond with his investment outlook for DOGE. The crypto is trading at $0.1316, down 1.75% in the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Facebook Whistleblower Optimistic About Musk's Twitter Move, Says He Can Take Feedback Better Than Zuckerberg

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: advice CEO Elon Musk investment SharesNews Top Stories Markets

