What's Going On With Tesla Shares Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 9.32% at $904.96. Weakness is possibly due to continued overall market weakness, concerns China's COVID outbreak could impact the company's China operations and concerns over the impact of CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter.

U.S. indices at large are also trading lower on continued weakness following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell suggesting a rate hike of 50 basis points is possible for May. The Fed has indicated it may move quicker on rate hikes to curb inflation.

Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports have dragged markets lower in April. Last Tuesday’s session saw a 3-year high of 2.940% for the 10-year note.

