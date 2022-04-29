 Skip to main content

BofA Turns Bullish On Sprouts Farmers Market - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Turns Bullish On Sprouts Farmers Market - Read Why
  • BofA analyst Robert Ohmes has double upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) to Buy from Underperform. Ohmes also raised the price target to $40 from $21 (33% upside).
  • The analyst expects the compounding effect of food inflation to back Sprouts Farmers Market's price acceleration, resulting in substantial potential for EPS upside.
  • Ohmes views SFM's current valuation as attractive.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market is a specialty grocer offering an assortment highlighting fresh and naturally derived products.
  • Price Action: SFM shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $30.02 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SFM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SFM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

