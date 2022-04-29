BofA Turns Bullish On Sprouts Farmers Market - Read Why
- BofA analyst Robert Ohmes has double upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) to Buy from Underperform. Ohmes also raised the price target to $40 from $21 (33% upside).
- The analyst expects the compounding effect of food inflation to back Sprouts Farmers Market's price acceleration, resulting in substantial potential for EPS upside.
- Ohmes views SFM's current valuation as attractive.
- Sprouts Farmers Market is a specialty grocer offering an assortment highlighting fresh and naturally derived products.
- Price Action: SFM shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $30.02 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for SFM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SFM
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings