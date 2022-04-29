 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Walmart Launches Activewear & Swim Brand With Michelle Smith, Stacey Griffith
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 6:54am   Comments
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has unveiled its activewear and swim brand, Love & Sports, created in partnership with fashion designer Michelle Smith and indoor cycling instructor Stacey Griffith.
  • The activewear collection is available at Walmart.com and in 1,500 Walmart stores.
  • The retailer said collections would drop seasonally, with new additions like footwear and accessories arriving in the 2022 fall.
  • The inaugural collection features 121 women’s activewear and swimming items, priced between $12 and $42.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are closed higher by 1.30% at $156.24 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company Site

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

