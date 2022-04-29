Walmart Launches Activewear & Swim Brand With Michelle Smith, Stacey Griffith
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has unveiled its activewear and swim brand, Love & Sports, created in partnership with fashion designer Michelle Smith and indoor cycling instructor Stacey Griffith.
- The activewear collection is available at Walmart.com and in 1,500 Walmart stores.
- The retailer said collections would drop seasonally, with new additions like footwear and accessories arriving in the 2022 fall.
- The inaugural collection features 121 women’s activewear and swimming items, priced between $12 and $42.
- Price Action: WMT shares are closed higher by 1.30% at $156.24 on Thursday.
- Photo Via Company Site
