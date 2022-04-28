 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Motor Slashes 580 Jobs, Mainly In Engineering: CNBC
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022 7:19am   Comments
Share:
Ford Motor Slashes 580 Jobs, Mainly In Engineering: CNBC
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is slashing 580 U.S. salaried employees and agency workers as part of its ongoing Ford+ turnaround plan, CNBC reported.
  • The job loss includes 350 salaried and 230 agency positions, mostly in engineering.
  • The move comes as the auto major moves away from making vehicles with internal combustion engines, steering towards electrification.
  • The company is also in the process of reorganizing its operations to separate its electric and internal combustion engine businesses into different units.
  • The report quoted the company stating, "We continue to align staffing around the critical skills needed to deliver our products, services, and the Ford+ plan."
  • Ford said eligible employees would receive benefits continuation and severance equal to up to nine months of pay based on service.
  • Price Action: F shares traded higher by 2.89% at $15.28 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via company website

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Ford Plans More Price Hikes As It Sees $4B Commodity Headwinds This Year
Ford CEO Jim Farley Seeks 'Smart Deals' With Mining Industry Amid Soaring Metal Prices
Recap: Ford Motor Q1 Earnings
Ford Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Valuation Of Rivian Stake Down Sharply, Electric Vehicle Forecast And More
How Ford Motor's Stock Looks Heading Into Q1 Earnings Print
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com