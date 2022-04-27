 Skip to main content

Helbiz Plans To Start Operations In Charlotte, North Carolina
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 12:36pm   Comments
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZis set to open operations in Charlotte in North Carolina in May 2022.
  • The company has been granted a permit for up to 600 e-scooters.
  • Helbiz will be the first to bring adaptive vehicles to Charlotte, one of the country's first cities to offer these devices.
  • Adaptive vehicle has a wheelchair attachment and a sit-down three-wheeled device, thereby expanding the participant pool in micro-mobility.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 3.33% at $1.55 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks General

