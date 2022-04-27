Citi, Bank of America, Wells Fargo Shareholders Backed Proposals To Stop Financing New Fossil Fuel Supplies Doesn't Get Enough Support
- Investors at Citigroup, Inc (NYSE: C) and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) hardly backed proposals, essentially asking the banks to stop financing new fossil fuel supplies, Reuters reports.
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) investors followed suit with a similar proposal.
- An expert saw the results reflect the current instability in energy markets and activists’ challenge in persuading significant mutual funds to support their causes.
- Representatives for top fund managers BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) and Vanguard Group declined to say how they voted on the measures, which the banks opposed.
- One of the proposal sponsors' said rising oil prices might have spooked the big firms.
- The investors peppered bank directors and executives with questions on social and environmental policies.
- The questions reflected firmly held views by environmental and humanitarian activists, calling on banks to expand pro-environmental commitments and examine racial equity among employees, and Republican-leaning viewpoints, critical of Wall Street’s embrace of environmental and social concerns.
