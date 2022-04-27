Why Mattel Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has held talks with private-equity firms about a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The company held informal talks with firms including Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) and L Catterton.
- The report gains significance as the toymaker completed its corporate turnaround in February.
- Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl.
- Also Read: Mattel Wins Back Frozen And Disney Princess Rights: Why Investors Are Cheering
- Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 11.4% at $24.64 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo By Vindiga_Street Via Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Rumors Top Stories Movers Media Trading Ideas General