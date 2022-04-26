 Skip to main content

Here's How Much Elon Musk Will Have To Shell Out If He Changes His Mind On Buying Twitter
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2022 10:59pm   Comments
Here's How Much Elon Musk Will Have To Shell Out If He Changes His Mind On Buying Twitter

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will have to shell out $1 billion to exit the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Happened: The deal comes with a deadline of Oct. 24, 2022, and can be extended for six months to meet antitrust and foreign investment clearances, according to the filing.

Musk committed to providing a $21 billion equity commitment and has secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing, according to Twitter.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: Twitter will have to pay the same amount under specified limited circumstances, according to the filing.

The social media platform said in its filing that it is subject to “no-shop” restrictions. This means the company and its founders are restricted from getting offers from other buyers for a period of time.

Musk secured a Twitter takeover on Monday after the company’s board accepted his offer to purchase the platform for $54.20 per share.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Twitter shares closed 3.9% lower at $49.67 in the regular session and fell 0.9% in extended trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 12.2% lower at $876.42 and fell 0.2% after the bell.

Read Next: Here's How Much Twitter CEO Could Walk Away With If Elon Musk Shows Him The Door

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews Social Media Top Stories SEC Tech General Best of Benzinga

