 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Gives Glimpse Of Xbox Cloud Gaming Numbers
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2022 12:53am   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Gives Glimpse Of Xbox Cloud Gaming Numbers

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella said Tuesday that more than 10 million people have streamed games on its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

What Happened: Nadella, speaking at the company’s third-quarter earnings conference, said that Microsoft is “redefining how games are distributed.”

The executive said that the company’s popular titles such as its Flight Simulator are now available on multiple devices such as phones, tablets, and low-spec PCs for the first time.

“Billions of hours have been played by subscribers over the past 12 months, up 45%,” said Nadella.

See Also: How To Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares

Why It Matters: At the call, Nadella said that Azure gaming revenue fiscal year-to-date rose 66%.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service has 25 million subscribers and is pitched against rival Sony Group’s (NYSE: SNY) PlayStation Plus service, which had 48 million subscribers in March.

Cloud gaming is available as a part of the $14.99 per month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier. 

On Tuesday, Microsoft’s Q3 revenue came in at $49 billion, a rise of 18% year-over-year and the figure was above the consensus of $49.03 billion. 

Price Action: On Tuesday, Microsoft shares closed 4.7% higher at $282.88 in the regular session. The shares fell 3.7% in the after-hours trading to $270.22, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks
Fisker CEO Defends Twitter Exit After Musk Takeover: Here's What He Has To Say
Microsoft Q3 Earnings Beats Street Expectation by Slight Margin
Recap: Microsoft Q3 Earnings
How Microsoft's Stock Looks Heading Into Q3 Earnings Print
Analysts Share Their View On Activision Blizzard Post Q1 Performance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: PlayStation Satya Nadella xboxGaming News Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com