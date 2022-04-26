 Skip to main content

Here's How Much Twitter CEO Could Walk Away With If Elon Musk Shows Him The Door
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2022 3:37am   Comments
Here's How Much Twitter CEO Could Walk Away With If Elon Musk Shows Him The Door

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal could stand to get a severance check worth over $40 million if he is terminated within 12 months of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk taking over the social media platform.

What Happened: Equilar, a source for corporate leadership data, estimated that vesting of all of Agrawal’s equity awards (at Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share) and a year’s worth of base salary would bring the severance figure to $42 million, reported Reuters.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: Musk indicated that he did not have “confidence in [Twitter] management” in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14.

“Since making my investment, I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company,” said Musk in the filing.

On Monday, Musk secured the Twitter takeover with a price tag of $44 billion. 

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares dropped 0.4% to $1,005.05 in the regular session, while Twitter shares ended 3.9% higher at $48.93, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 

Read Next: No Knights Came To Twitter's Rescue As Musk Swooped Down, 'Soap Opera' Now Over, Says Analyst

Photo courtesy: Twitter

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

