Cathie Wood Sits Out Tuesday's Dip In Tesla As Stock Loses $126B In Value Amid Musk's Twitter Deal

Popular stock picker Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Tuesday stayed away from buying or selling any shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the dip, daily trade data from the money managing firm showed.

Tesla shares plunged lower on Tuesday and reportedly lost $126 billion in value amid investor concerns that CEO Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Tesla shares were targeted by speculators after Musk declined to disclose publicly the source for the Twitter acquisition. The EV maker is not involved in the Twitter deal.

Wood, a Tesla bull, however, did not make any trades on the stock that closed 12.2% lower at $876.4 on Tuesday.

See Also: Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake By Another $8.2M Amid Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Ark has been booking profit in Tesla every time it rises higher around $1,000 levels or beyond.

Wood in January bought shares in Tesla, breaking Ark's months-long profit-booking spree when shares had plunged 11% on a single trading day.

Earlier this month, Ark Invest assigned a wilder price target of $4,600 on Tesla by 2026, up from a prior $3,000 by 2025.

Here are other key Ark Invest trades on Tuesday: