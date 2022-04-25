 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake By Another $8.2M Amid Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 10:34pm   Comments
Share:
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake By Another $8.2M Amid Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management sold some more shares in the Elon Musk-led company on a day the billionaire entrepreneur clinched a $44 billion deal to buy microblogging site Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

The popular money managing firm sold 8,295 Tesla shares, estimated to be worth $8.28 million, based on Monday's closing price.

Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $998.02 on Monday. Shares of the company are down about 16.8% year-to-date.

See Also: Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake By $94M And Buys More Shares Of This Chinese EV Stock

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla through three of its six actively traded exchange funds: Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ), and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). 

The three ETFs held about 1.29 million shares worth $1.30 billion in Tesla before Monday’s trade.

Ark Invest in the first quarter booked profits in Tesla stock every time it rose. The latest share sale came on the day Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter and vowed to defeat spambots and make the microblogging site a free speech arena.

See Also: Takeover Secured: Elon Musk, The World's Richest Person, To Buy Twitter For $44B

Earlier this month, Ark Invest assigned a wilder price target of $4,600 on Tesla by 2026, up from a prior $3,000 by 2025.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

No Knights Came To Twitter's Rescue As Musk Swooped Down, 'Soap Opera' Now Over, Says Analyst
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound, Dogecoin Outperforms On Musk's Twitter Takeover: Why Crypto Analysts Are 'Cautiously' Bullish
Twitter CEO Says No Job Cuts Planned Until Elon Musk's $44B Takeover Closes
Twitter + Elon = Twitterverse Eruption: How The Social Media Platform's Denizens Reacted To Musk Buyout
An Orange Ray Of Light For Truth Social? Trump Says 'No' To Twitter Return Despite Musk News
Dogecoin Soars As Musk Strikes Twitter Deal: Where's The Crypto Headed Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Investment ManagementNews Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Tech Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com