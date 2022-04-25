Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake By Another $8.2M Amid Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management sold some more shares in the Elon Musk-led company on a day the billionaire entrepreneur clinched a $44 billion deal to buy microblogging site Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

The popular money managing firm sold 8,295 Tesla shares, estimated to be worth $8.28 million, based on Monday's closing price.

Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $998.02 on Monday. Shares of the company are down about 16.8% year-to-date.

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla through three of its six actively traded exchange funds: Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ), and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

The three ETFs held about 1.29 million shares worth $1.30 billion in Tesla before Monday’s trade.

Ark Invest in the first quarter booked profits in Tesla stock every time it rose. The latest share sale came on the day Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter and vowed to defeat spambots and make the microblogging site a free speech arena.

Earlier this month, Ark Invest assigned a wilder price target of $4,600 on Tesla by 2026, up from a prior $3,000 by 2025.