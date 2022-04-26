 Skip to main content

Here's Why Analysts Were Impressed Post Cadence Design Systems' Q1 Performance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 2:53pm   Comments
Here's Why Analysts Were Impressed Post Cadence Design Systems' Q1 Performance
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) impressed analysts post Q1 beat.
  • Baird reiterated Outperform rating on Cadence, adjudging it as a top idea. 
  • All business groups saw strength, with recurring revenues increasing 19% YoY (led by Digital and System Design) and upfront revenues rising 49% YoY. 
  • FY22 outlook raised given 1Q strength, upside in 2Q, and favorable backlog development. 
  • Rosenblatt saw Cadence reported Q1 results beating its estimate by~5% with better margins, as demand for EDA, IP and simulation software remained very healthy. 
  • Rosenblatt wrote Cadence again demonstrated strong demand across its product lines, including continued traction with new products, such as AI-driven Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer and the updated hardware offering. 
  • Backlog grew 42% y-o-y to $5.1b, providing ~75% revenue visibility across FY22. 
  • Rosenblatt marginally increased its estimates and maintained its target price of $170.
  • Needham saw Cadence deliver another beat-and-raise quarter, proving that the company can accelerate growth and expand margins against macro headwinds, e.g., inflation and semiconductor cycles, weighing on many software and semiconductor stocks. 
  • Needham's recent conversations with clients indicate a growing interest in EDA stocks like CDNS, increasingly seen as a potential hedge against a recession and the semiconductor cycle.
  •  CDNS' strong 1Q22 print might have just provided the proof point. 
  • Needham raised its estimates and price target to $193 and reiterated Buy. 
  • Price Action: CDNS shares traded higher by 0.93% at $152.50 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for CDNS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022BerenbergUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2022RosenblattMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

