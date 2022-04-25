QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cadence Design Systems Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat, Solid FY22 Guidance

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 5:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS reported first-quarter sales growth of 22.5% year-over-year to 901.77 million, beating the consensus of $857.32 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.17 from $0.83 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $1.02.
  • The operating income increased by 56.4% Y/Y to $318.93 million, and the margin expanded by 766 bps to 35.4%.
  • The adjusted operating margin was 44% versus 38% in 1Q21.
  • CDNS' net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $336.61 million, compared to $208.44 million a year ago.
  • 2Q22 Outlook: Cadence expects total revenue of $825 million to $845 million vs. a consensus of $823.74 million. 
  • It forecasted a GAAP operating margin of 29% to 30% and an adjusted operating margin of 39% to 40%.
  • It expects GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.59 to $0.63 and foresees an adjusted EPS of $0.95 to $0.99, vs. a consensus of $0.92.
  • FY22 Outlook: Cadence expects total revenue of $3.395 billion to $3.435 billion vs. a consensus of $3.36 billion. 
  • It sees a GAAP operating margin of 28.5% to 30% and an adjusted operating margin of 38.5% to 40%.
  • It expects GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.51 to $2.59 and an adjusted EPS of $3.89 to $3.97, vs. a consensus of $3.80.
  • Price Action: CDNS shares are trading higher by 5.23% at $159 during the post-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas