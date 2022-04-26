Trump Interview With Piers Morgan Scores A UK Ratings Win: Here's What To Know

The premiere episode of Piers Morgan’s TalkTV program “Uncensored” featuring his highly promoted interview with former President Donald Trump was a ratings bonanza on U.K. television.

What Happened: This was the first offering from the startup TalkTV, the creation of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) (NASDAQ: NWSA) founder Rupert Murdoch. Deadline reported the Morgan-Trump interview averaged 300,000 viewers in the 8 p.m. timeslot last night in the U.K., which was triple the viewership from rival networks BBC News (130,000) and Sky News (110,000) and 10 times the viewers from GB News (33,000).

The episode was also simulcast on the Fox Nation streaming service in the U.S. and Sky News Australia.

Why It Matters: While Morgan’s trailer for the interview gave the impression of a hostile encounter with an agitated Trump, during the interview the former president was relaxed and cordial, answering questions regarding the Royal Family (he predicted the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would end in divorce), Ukraine (he said he successfully threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin to avoid an invasion while he was president) and the 2020 election (he called Morgan a “fool” for believing it was conducted in fairness).

Trump criticized Morgan for the trailer of the interview, stating it was deceptively edited to appear the former president stormed off when, in fact, it ended on a pleasant note.

“If I did what Piers Morgan did in his fake interview with me, rigging and redoing my words, and then making it sound like I walked out of an interview, the failed gubernatorial candidate and Radical Left Racist, Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, would start an immediate investigation and demand the re-institution of the death penalty, or whatever may be worse than that,” said Trump in a statement issued by his Save America PAC.

The interview was divided into two parts, with the second part airing Tuesday evening in the U.K.

Photo: Screenshot of Donald Trump from his TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan, courtesy of TalkTV