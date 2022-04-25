Facebook Parent To Open Interactive Metaverse Store In California Amid Criticism Over Virtual Creator Tax

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will open a metaverse-themed interactive store in Burlingame, California.

What Happened: The company said on Monday the store would open on May 9 to give users a “hands-on experience” with the hardware.

Users can make video calls to retail associates in the store using Portal, Meta’s AR-powered video-chatting software, or use smart Ray-Ban glasses to take videos and photos.

The store’s visitors will also be able to explore an immersive demo for Quest 2, Meta’s upcoming VR headset. They will also get a 30-second mixed reality clip of their demo experience.

“At the Meta Store, we want you to interact with everything. We want you to pick stuff up. We want you to feel it,” said the company in a blog.

Read Next: HOW TO INVEST IN THE METAVERSE

Meta described the 1,550 sq feet store as one that is “relatively small” for this kind of experience but said it was important to keep it close to the Reality Labs headquarters where its metaverse is being built.

“The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future,” said Martin Gilliard, head of the Meta Store.

Why It Matters: Meta's move to open a physical store comes after the company received industry-wide criticism for its near 50% tax on all virtual goods sold. Earlier this week, Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) co-founder Jeff Zirlin took aim at Meta and vowed to continue “until they fight back.

Rival tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) also called Meta a “hypocrite” for taking such a large cut of metaverse sales.

See Also: Facebook Parent Will Take A 47.5% Cut For Virtual Sales In Metaverse: Report

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Meta shares closed 1.56% higher on Monday at $186.99.