Facebook Parent To Make Its Meta Store Debut
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) looks to make its retail store debut in California.
- The Facebook parent aims to inaugurate 1,550 square feet of The Meta Store on May 9 in Burlingame, California, and showcase the company’s hardware products.
- Meta will encourage the visitors to “interact with everything,” including the Portal video calling hub, Quest 2 virtual reality goggles, and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.
- Except for the Ray-Ban glasses, the devices will be available for purchase at the store.
- Customers can buy the products online through a new shopping tab on meta.com.
- Meta CEO had previously shared his metaverse ambitions.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.03% at $184.16 on the last check Monday.
