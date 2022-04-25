 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Parent To Make Its Meta Store Debut
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook Parent To Make Its Meta Store Debut
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FBlooks to make its retail store debut in California.
  • The Facebook parent aims to inaugurate 1,550 square feet of The Meta Store on May 9 in Burlingame, California, and showcase the company’s hardware products. 
  • Also Read: Facebook Parent Will Take A 47.5% Cut For Virtual Sales In Metaverse: Report
  • Meta will encourage the visitors to “interact with everything,” including the Portal video calling hub, Quest 2 virtual reality goggles, and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.
  • Except for the Ray-Ban glasses, the devices will be available for purchase at the store. 
  • Customers can buy the products online through a new shopping tab on meta.com.
  • Meta CEO had previously shared his metaverse ambitions.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.03% at $184.16 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $7,333 (2 WETH) In The SandBox
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $8,787 (3 ETH) In The SandBox
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $9,051 (3 ETH) In The SandBox
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Meet The Twitter Board Of Directors: The People Deciding The Fate Of Elon Musk's Takeover Bid
$100 Invested In Meta 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com