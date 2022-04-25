'The Fly Can Hurt A Larger Animal:' Axie Infinity Founder Slams Facebook Parent Over 50% Metaverse Tax

Axie Infinity (AXS) co-founder Jeff Zirlin, also known as “The Jiho,” is picking up a battle with Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

What Happened: Zirlin decried the “50% tax” on digital goods transactions imposed by the Mark Zuckerberg-led social-media goliath on Sunday.

Meta wants to charge you a 50% tax on digital goods transactions. That’s not freedom. pic.twitter.com/jzsxaBPbE9 — The Jiho.eth (@Jihoz_Axie) April 24, 2022

Zirlin said he would keep tweeting about Meta “until they fight back. I’m punching up and ignoring the buzzing gnats.”

“The fly can only hurt a larger animal by making it overreact,” said Zirlin.

I will keep tweeting about Meta until they fight back. I’m punching up and ignoring the buzzing gnats. The fly can only hurt a larger animal by making it overreact. pic.twitter.com/kqxlsuNvqK — The Jiho.eth (@Jihoz_Axie) April 24, 2022

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

Why It Matters: Axie Infinity is a non fungible token-based (NFT) game involving Pokémon-like creatures called Axies. The game developed by Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis runs on Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

Earlier this month, Meta said it would charge creators in its metaverse a 47.5% fee for all sales. An Insider report revealed it will charge a 30% fee for sales made on its VR system and another 25% for sales on its Horizons World metaverse.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this month said Meta's plan to charge creators "significantly more than any other platform" laid bare its hypocrisy.

Price Action: At press time, Ethereum traded 2.7% lower at $2,842.29. On Friday, Meta Platforms closed 2.1% lower at $184.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Binance Recovers $5.8M Stolen In Axie Infinity's Ronin Hack

Photo courtesy: Axie Infinity