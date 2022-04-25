 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wolfe Sees Snowflake As 4th Hyperscaler After Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Wolfe Sees Snowflake As 4th Hyperscaler After Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud
  • Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin initiated coverage of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) with an Outperform rating and a $250 price target. 
  • The price target implies a 33.8% upside.
  • Zukin saw the potential for Snowflake "to become the 4th hyperscaler" after Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's Cloud.
  • Zukin saw Snowflake growing faster than AWS at the same size and scale with the best management team in software.
  • Zukin saw Snowflake already trading at "Black Friday prices" despite the holiday season being months away. Zukin saw Snowflake rally more than 40% from here.
  • Snowflake also caused multiple venture capitalists to fund companies built natively on its platform.
  • Price Action: SNOW shares traded higher by 7.90% at $187.53 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022RosenblattMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022JefferiesMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNOW)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2022
Where Snowflake Stands With Analysts
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snowflake
Peering Into Snowflake Inc. Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com