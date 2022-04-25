Wolfe Sees Snowflake As 4th Hyperscaler After Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud
- Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin initiated coverage of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) with an Outperform rating and a $250 price target.
- The price target implies a 33.8% upside.
- Zukin saw the potential for Snowflake "to become the 4th hyperscaler" after Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's Cloud.
- Zukin saw Snowflake growing faster than AWS at the same size and scale with the best management team in software.
- Zukin saw Snowflake already trading at "Black Friday prices" despite the holiday season being months away. Zukin saw Snowflake rally more than 40% from here.
- Snowflake also caused multiple venture capitalists to fund companies built natively on its platform.
- Price Action: SNOW shares traded higher by 7.90% at $187.53 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for SNOW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2022
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Hold
