Sterling's E-Infrastructure Solutions Bags $278M New Awards In Q1
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc's (NASDAQ: STRL) E-Infrastructure Solutions segment reported new awards of $278 million during the first quarter of 2022.
- Sterling's E-Infrastructure projects include large-scale site development services for e-commerce distribution centers, data centers, and warehouses.
- "Our E-Infrastructure Solutions segment has delivered a strong start for 2022, as is evident with the awarded projects in the first quarter. The demand from our blue-chip customers continues in the major East Coast markets enabling opportunities to continue our growth in 2022," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO.
- Price Action: STRL shares are trading lower by 2.41% at $24.14 on Monday's last check.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.