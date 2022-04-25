 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sterling's E-Infrastructure Solutions Bags $278M New Awards In Q1
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Sterling's E-Infrastructure Solutions Bags $278M New Awards In Q1
  • Sterling Construction Company, Inc's (NASDAQ: STRL) E-Infrastructure Solutions segment reported new awards of $278 million during the first quarter of 2022.
  • Sterling's E-Infrastructure projects include large-scale site development services for e-commerce distribution centers, data centers, and warehouses.
  • "Our E-Infrastructure Solutions segment has delivered a strong start for 2022, as is evident with the awarded projects in the first quarter. The demand from our blue-chip customers continues in the major East Coast markets enabling opportunities to continue our growth in 2022," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO.
  • Price Action: STRL shares are trading lower by 2.41% at $24.14 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STRL)

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
A Preview Of Sterling Construction Co's Earnings
Earnings Outlook For Sterling Construction Co
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com