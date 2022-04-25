Sterling Announces E-Infrastructure Solutions New Awards Totaling $278 Million For the First Quarter 2022

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. STRL ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment reported new awards totaling $278 million during the first quarter of 2022. Sterling's E-Infrastructure projects include large-scale site development services for e-commerce distribution centers, data centers and warehouses. E-Infrastructure is the Company's fastest-growing segment with recent acquisitions solidifying Sterling's leading position in the market.
CEO Remarks
"Our E-Infrastructure Solutions segment has delivered a strong start for 2022, as is evident with the awarded projects in the first quarter. The demand from our blue-chip customers continues in the major East Coast markets enabling opportunities to continue our growth in 2022," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO. "The synergies of Plateau and Petillo cultivate the strength of our entrepreneurial spirit dedicated to delivering enhanced customer-centric solutions. These awards facilitate our strategic vision for the E-infrastructure Solutions segment to expand into new geographies with our core customers, and foster opportunities with new customers. Further, our investment adds the capacity, assets, capabilities, customers, and people this high-growth market requires."
About Sterling
Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Transportation, E-Infrastructure and Building Solutions in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the Southern, Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.
Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that fall within the definition of "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those risks identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light of these risks. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005363/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.