Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2022 9:42am   Comments
Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported it was informed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that chemistry, manufacturing and control issues identified during the FDA's review of its New Drug Application for its AXS-07 product candidate are unresolved.

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for central nervous system conditions that have limited treatment options. 

The company announced Monday that it will report its first-quarter financial results before the market opens on May 2.

AXSM 52-Week Range: $19.38 - $74.10

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 20.7% at $31.02 at time of publication.

Photo: mohamed_hassan from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

