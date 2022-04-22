QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Binance Recovers $5.8M Stolen In Axie Infinity's Ronin Hack

by Adrian Zmudzinski, Benzinga Editor 
April 22, 2022 5:15 PM | 1 min read

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, recovered $5.8 million worth of the funds stolen in the recent hack of Axie Infinity's AXS/USD Ethereum ETH/USD scalability solution's Ronin RON/USD.

What Happened: At the end of March, up to 173,600 Ethereum and 25.5 million USDC — worth about $620 million — was stolen by hackers later linked by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation to North Korean-based hacker entities, Lazarus Group and APT38.

In a Friday tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that part of the funds, "Part of it made to Binance, spread across over 86 accounts. $5.8M has been recovered. We done this many times for other projects in the past too."

See Also: How to get free crypto

This follows reports that hackers moved 21,000 Ethereum to cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash over the last week alone. This amount of Ethereum was worth nearly $65 million at the time.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyMarkets