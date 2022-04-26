Benzinga To Host Brian Shannon In Partnership With Lupton Capital At The FinTwit Conference

In partnership with Lupton Capital, Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference on May 13-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In attendance will be leaders in trading and investing that will speak on ways to navigate volatility, as well as protect and grow capital in personalized ways across traditional and emerging asset classes.

One of the event’s speakers includes Brian Shannon of AlphaTrends.

Shannon is a CMT and markets veteran. Shannon’s background is in professional trading and software. He also owns AlphaTrends, one of the leading online technical analysis subscription services on the internet.

He is well known for his contributions to FinTwit, such as the anchored volume-weighted average price indicator which is the perfect combination of price, volume, and time.

As Shannon explains, price is how participants keep score. Volume allows participants to gauge emotional commitment to price. Time is relative and highly subjective.

Through this indicator, which chief investment officers and liquidity algorithms use as an anchor for benchmarking purposes, among other things, participants have a better understanding of where prices are fairer.

