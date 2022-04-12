Liquidity Group Taps Fintech Machine-Learning To Deploy Funds To Geologie

Liquidity Group, a fintech firm backed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) and MUFG Bank (NYSE: MUFG), has tapped into its machine-learning platform and deployed $5 million to Geologie, a New York-based men’s skincare line.

Context: Founded by Nick Allen and Dave Skaff, Geologie — recognized by Men’s Health, Esquire, and AskMen — provides personalized skincare solutions. In attracting customers, the firm tapped Liquidity Group over its strategic financing.

"The Liquidity team not only provided funding to enable further growth but validated our plans and ambitions through their 'Liquidity Analysis' platform," said Allen.

"From the initial discussion, the entire process was effortless and took only days before they presented us with a term sheet. The financing option was a great way to fuel our growth."

Why It Matters: Liquidity is a leader in tech-enabled credit automation and provides fast and scaled debt funding to high-growth companies, globally.

"At Liquidity, our technology-driven strategy enables us to move at lightning speed to provide the growth funding companies need to expand and impact the world," said Ron Daniel, CEO, and co-founder of Liquidity Group.

"We're pleased to support Geologie's work. We look forward to supporting other consumer-brand-driven companies seeking to utilize our AI technology to gain access to non-dilutive funding in a timely, efficient, and scalable fashion."