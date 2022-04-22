 Skip to main content

Seaport Global Downgrades Sonoco Products - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 2:15pm   Comments
  • Seaport Global analyst Mark Weintraub downgraded Sonoco Products Co (NYSESON) to Neutral from Buy.
  • The analyst noted Sonoco’s stock price has been catching up with his view of company value, returning 19%+ since the Feb 11 report.
  • The analyst added that Sonoco has rallied past its previous price target of $66. Consequently, Weintraub has stepped to the sidelines for now.
  • Meanwhile, Weintraub raised the FY22 estimate by 9% to $5.45, to the top end of the company’s revised guidance.
  • Sonoco reported revenue of $1.77 billion for the first quarter, beating the consensus of $1.74 billion.
  • Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 4.25% at $63.97 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Dec 2021Seaport GlobalUpgradesNeutralBuy

