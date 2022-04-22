Seaport Global Downgrades Sonoco Products - Read Why
- Seaport Global analyst Mark Weintraub downgraded Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) to Neutral from Buy.
- The analyst noted Sonoco’s stock price has been catching up with his view of company value, returning 19%+ since the Feb 11 report.
- The analyst added that Sonoco has rallied past its previous price target of $66. Consequently, Weintraub has stepped to the sidelines for now.
- Meanwhile, Weintraub raised the FY22 estimate by 9% to $5.45, to the top end of the company’s revised guidance.
- Sonoco reported revenue of $1.77 billion for the first quarter, beating the consensus of $1.74 billion.
- Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 4.25% at $63.97 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for SON
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Dec 2021
|Seaport Global
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SON
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Analyst Ratings