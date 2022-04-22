 Skip to main content

Why Kimberly Clark Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 8:45am   Comments
Why Kimberly Clark Shares Are Trading Higher Today
  • Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $5.1 billion, beating the consensus of $4.9 billion.
  • Organic sales increased 10% as net selling prices rose 6%, volumes grew 2%, and product mix increased sales 2 points.
  • In North America, organic sales rose 13% in consumer products and 5% in K-C Professional.
  • Sales from the personal care segment increased 11%, the consumer tissue segment rose 4%, and K-C Professional climbed 4%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.35 beat the analyst consensus of $1.23.
  • Gross profit fell by 4% Y/Y to $1.52 billion. Marketing, research, and general expenses increased 9% Y/Y to $886 million.
  • Operating income declined 10% to $693 million, with an operating margin of 13.6%.
  • Cash provided by operations in the quarter was $204 million. The company held $493 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Outlook: Kimberly-Clark expects FY22 sales to increase 2% - 4% (prior assumption 1% - 2%).
  • The company sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.60 - $6.00 versus the consensus of $5.75.
  • Price Action: KMB shares are trading higher by 5.39% at $135.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

