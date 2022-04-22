 Skip to main content

Elon Musk's Starlink Inks Deal With First Aviation Customer: What You Need to Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 7:14am   Comments
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned satellite internet service Starlink has bagged its first aviation customer.

What Happened: Dallas, Texas-based independent U.S. air carrier will begin offering Starlink's internet inflight to its customers onboard for free, the company said in a tweet.

"We'd call it the best Wi-Fi in the sky, but it's actually the greatest Wi-Fi in the galaxy - coming later this year," the company said.

JSX, founded in early 2016, offers point-to-point flights between and within Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas and New York. The air carrier operates Embraer ERJ-135 and ERJ-145 aircraft, retrofitted to 30 seats.

Related Link: Elon Musk's Starlink Launches Premium Broadband Service Doubling Speed, But It's Not Cheap

Why It's Important: Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. Since it uses advanced satellites in low orbit, a Starlink connection enables high data rate activities such as video calls, online gaming and streaming.

Starlink was recently in the spotlight when Ukraine sought the service amid the internet blackout in the nation following Russia's aggression. Musk received much appreciation for promptly responding to the call for help and making the service available in the war-torn nation.

The JSX win comes amid reports that legacy air carrier Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is testing Starlink on its planes in a bid to offer faster and free internet for its customers on flights.

Related Link: Elon Musk-led SpaceX' Starlink To File For Commercial License In India, Executive Confirms

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Internet SpaceX StarLinkNews Tech

